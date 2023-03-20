Heightened security expected around US Capitol in DC amid potential Trump indictment

Barricades and additional manpower are expected around the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump's call for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment later this week, according to FOX News.

FOX Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram says U.S. Capitol Police will begin ‘enhanced operations' to prepare for any possible demonstrations in the District.

Pergram says U.S. Capitol Police will place barriers and prepare as they would for any possible large-scale demonstration. At this time they do not plan on erecting non-scalable fence similar to what was put into place following the attack on the Capitol in January 2021.

Pergram says USCP has no information regarding a threat to the Capitol but will continue to prepare.

D.C. police officials say they are not aware of any demonstrations or protests planned in anticipation of an indictment against former President Trump but say they "will plan accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of DC residents and visitors."

They ask residents and visitors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed that his arrest is imminent and issued a call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Law enforcement in New York is continuing to closely monitor online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested, with threats varying in specificity and credibility, officials told The Associated Press.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders came to Trump's defense but stopped short of calls for protesters to "take our nation back."

"I don’t think people should protest this. I think President Trump, when you talk to him, he doesn’t think that, either," McCarthy said.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.