Hegseth orders 20% cuts to top military leadership roles

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the U.S. military to cut 20% of its four-star general officers, aiming to enhance leadership and operational efficiency.

The Trump administration says the reductions in top military leadership are aimed at increasing efficiency, but critics warn the move could lead to a more politicized force.

Hegseth orders military cuts

Hegseth has also directed the National Guard to reduce its top positions by 20% and ordered an additional 10% cut in general and flag officers across the armed forces. The reductions apply to one-star officers and above, including those of equivalent rank in the Navy.

In a memo released Monday, Hegseth outlined the planned reductions in military leadership, saying the cuts would eliminate "redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership." He emphasized the need to free the armed forces from "unnecessary bureaucratic layers."

The Pentagon is under pressure to reduce spending and personnel amid other cuts supported by President Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Army parade set for June

Last week, Hegseth ordered a transformation of the Army to "build a leaner, more lethal force." This includes merging or closing headquarters, retiring outdated vehicles and aircraft, eliminating up to 1,000 Pentagon headquarters staff, and reallocating personnel.

The Army has confirmed plans for a military parade in June to commemorate its 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Trump’s birthday. Officials estimate the event will cost tens of millions of dollars.

