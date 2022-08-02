Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door

A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.

Crews rescued a caged dog that was found in the rear of the house and turned it over to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Seven adults and three children were evacuated from the adjacent home over fears that the house on fire would collapse. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.