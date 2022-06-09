Heavy rain causes flooding in Ellicott City; storms cancel Merriweather Post Pavilion concert

Heavy rain and storms moved across the D.C. region Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing flooding to parts of the area and causing a popular Howard County concert venue to cancel a show.

The severe weather moved across the area beginning Wednesday evening and finishing with a round of storms early Thursday. Trace amounts to over two-inches of rain were recorded across the region.

In Howard County, numerous roads were closed due to flooding and downed trees -- mostly in the Columbia, Ellicott City and Elkridge areas.

Main Street in Ellicott City and surrounding roads were closed as a precaution. A Tornado Warning and Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of the Howard County area.

In Columbia, the strong storms prompted the Merriweather Post Pavilion to cancel a Halsey concert following a lengthy delay. The concert was called off around 10 p.m. Videos posted online show water rushing through parts of the venue as the storm raged.

Merriweather tweeted that concertgoers should look for more information about the cancellation from their ticket sellers. Halsey also tweeted a message to fans.

A dry and mostly sunny Thursday is expected with high temperatures in the 80s.