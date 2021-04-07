Heavy early morning fire damages Monroe Street home in Northeast DC

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Monroe Street.

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

Officials say a victim on the second floor of the home but no other information about their condition was released.

Authorities say the fire did not spread to adjacent homes. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.