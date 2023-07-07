Heat, humidity trigger DC’s Heat Emergency Plan, cooling centers

The District is activating its Heat Emergency Plan Friday as the heat and humidity continue to build around the area.

The plan will be activated at 11 a.m. Friday. D.C.'s say it activates the plan when the temperatures or the heat index is over 95 degrees.

Cooling centers will also be activated as part of the plan. Check the cooling center map here.

The District has the following tips for staying safe in the heat:

Stay indoors: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

Check on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093.

Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Do not leave children or pets in vehicles. Vehicles can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730. Pet owners should keep pets indoors, walk pets early in the morning, and give pets plenty of water.