Heat, humidity build in DC Thursday; Heat Advisory issued for Friday

After a brief break, heat and humidity return to the D.C. region Thursday, with highs climbing to around 90 degrees.

Heat returns

What we know:

Skies remain dry and sunny, but humidity will gradually rise throughout the day.

The intense heat continues Friday, when a Heat Advisory takes effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s on Friday, with heat index values peaking near 109 degrees. Isolated afternoon storms are also possible.

Friday storm threat

The National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure, and check on vulnerable neighbors. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening if you must be outdoors. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and act quickly if symptoms appear.

Hot, humid conditions are expected to continue through the weekend, with highs near the upper-90s Saturday and Sunday and a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

