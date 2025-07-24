Expand / Collapse search

Heat, humidity build in DC Thursday; Heat Advisory issued for Friday

By and
Published  July 24, 2025 6:10am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Heat, humidity builds across DC area Thursday

Heat, humidity builds across DC area Thursday

The break from the heat and humidity is coming to an end across the D.C. region as temperatures climb back into the 90s on Thursday and are expected to get even hotter on Friday and over the weekend.

The Brief

    • Heat climbs near 90 in DC Thursday.
    • Friday brings heat index near 109, storms possible.
    • Stay cool and check on vulnerable neighbors.

WASHINGTON - After a brief break, heat and humidity return to the D.C. region Thursday, with highs climbing to around 90 degrees. 

Heat returns 

What we know:

Skies remain dry and sunny, but humidity will gradually rise throughout the day.

The intense heat continues Friday, when a Heat Advisory takes effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s on Friday, with heat index values peaking near 109 degrees. Isolated afternoon storms are also possible.

Friday storm threat

The National Weather Service urges residents to stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure, and check on vulnerable neighbors. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening if you must be outdoors. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and act quickly if symptoms appear.

Hot, humid conditions are expected to continue through the weekend, with highs near the upper-90s Saturday and Sunday and a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Image 1 of 7

Heat, humidity build in DC Thursday; Heat Advisory issued for Friday

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

NewsWeatherWashington, D.C.MarylandVirginia