Hearse of fallen service member killed in Afghanistan to pass through Fairfax County Friday

The hearse of one of the service members killed in Afghanistan will be traveling through Fairfax County Friday on the way to Arlington National Cemetery.

REMAINS OF US MARINE KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN BOMBING RETURN HOME ON 9/11

A police motorcade will escort the hearse to Arlington around 10 a.m.

13 U.S. troops were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport. (Credit: DVIDS via Storyful)

The public can view the motorcade to pay their respects as it moves along eastbound Lee Highway to Graham Road and then to eastbound Route 50.

The Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans.