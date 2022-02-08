Health officials investigate potential measles exposure in Fairfax County

Health officials in Fairfax County are mounting a coordinated effort to identify people who may have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of measles.

According to a statement released by the Fairfax County Health Department on Monday, officials believe an individual with the highly contagious disease may have come in contact with residents earlier this month.

The department is alerting anyone who visited the following potential exposure sites:

Grand Centreville Plaza on Feb. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m., and on Feb. 3 between 2:15 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Inova Fairfax Hospital’s pediatric and adult emergency departments on Feb. 3 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Based on the date of exposure, health officials believe that residents could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 24.

The disease is typically spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets in the area. Symptoms in the first stage include a high-degree fever, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough.

Fairfax Co. Residents with additional questions about this measles investigation can call 703-688-3471or visit vdh.virginia.gov for more information.