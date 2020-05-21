Expand / Collapse search

Health officials can't provide updates on COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia Maruchan ramen factory

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC
article

Stacked boxed cases of packaged chicken flavored Ramen (Getty)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Chesterfield Health Department says it is unable to provide updates on a coronavirus outbreak that occurred at a Maruchan ramen noodle factory. 

WRIC-TV in Richmond initially reported at least seven workers at the facility in Chesterfield County tested positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for Maruchan Virginia Inc., which is a subsidiary of Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd in Tokyo, told the news station last week that the factory remains open despite the positive cases.

FOX 5 reached out to the health department for an update on case numbers surrounding the outbreak, but officials said they are unable to provide updated numbers. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We can confirm the Maruchan Virginia report about employees testing positive for COVID-19 at their Chesterfield facility," Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement. "Due to reporting restrictions specified in state code, the health department is unable to provide updated numbers."

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provides coronavirus update

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provides an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus.

The company has not responded to several calls from FOX 5 since Monday.

The factory, which opened in the area in 1989, had around 420 employees as of August 2018.

APP USERS: Track county-by-county coronavirus cases with this live map