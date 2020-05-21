Health officials can't provide updates on COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia Maruchan ramen factory

article

The Chesterfield Health Department says it is unable to provide updates on a coronavirus outbreak that occurred at a Maruchan ramen noodle factory.

WRIC-TV in Richmond initially reported at least seven workers at the facility in Chesterfield County tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Maruchan Virginia Inc., which is a subsidiary of Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd in Tokyo, told the news station last week that the factory remains open despite the positive cases.

FOX 5 reached out to the health department for an update on case numbers surrounding the outbreak, but officials said they are unable to provide updated numbers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We can confirm the Maruchan Virginia report about employees testing positive for COVID-19 at their Chesterfield facility," Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement. "Due to reporting restrictions specified in state code, the health department is unable to provide updated numbers."

Advertisement

The company has not responded to several calls from FOX 5 since Monday.

The factory, which opened in the area in 1989, had around 420 employees as of August 2018.

APP USERS: Track county-by-county coronavirus cases with this live map