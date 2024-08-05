"He was an awesome kid": 5-year-old killed after bounce house goes airborne identified

The 5-year-old boy who was killed as a result of an airborne moon bounce house has been identified by his flag football team and church.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening from La Plata Blue Knights Football and Cheerleading, the organization identified the boy as Declan Hicks. Flag football coach Chris Blondin said Declan was approaching his second season on the team.

"He was an awesome kid. Great kid. Great teammate, easy to coach. Just an all-around awesome kid. Always laughing, smiling, goofing around about something," Blondin said Sunday. "Someone you want on the team."

According to Charles County officials, an emergency call came just before 9:30 p.m. Friday from the Regency Furniture Stadium reporting that a moon bounce house became airborne due to a wind gust while children were inside of it. This happened while the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team was playing a game. The moon bounce was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air.

It caused the children to fall before it landed on the playing field. Blondin said he first heard Declan had been hurt through his father, who also coaches on the team, before he found out the incident was fatal.

"I have never been in this situation before. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I can’t imagine what his parents are going through. I mean, it’s something you don’t wish on anybody. It’s tough," Blondin said.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital, where he later died. A second pediatric patient who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was also flown out by Maryland State Police Trooper 7.

South Potomac Church announced in a social media post Sunday that the child was a grandson of one of the church elders.

"We are heartbroken. Please pray for the Young Family and all of our SPC family," the post reads in part. "When one grieves, we all grieve."

The church is hosting a community town hall and debriefing meeting on Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at their location in White Plains, Maryland.

"While we are all walking through sadness and shock, it is our desire to help aid in the healing of those who are desiring support mentally, emotionally and spiritually," according to the church’s post.

Aliyah Brazile has lived in the community for about nine years. Though she does not know this family personally, she said she felt empathy for everyone involved.

"That’s just, wow," Brazile said. "You can’t even fathom that. A five-year-old, you know? You come here to give your kid something fun to do, and they’re just gone. "

The La Plata Blue Knights organization said it plans to honor Declan’s memory this season with all flag football players and cheerleaders wearing patches and all tackle football players wearing the child’s jersey number nine on their helmets.

Courtney Knichel, the General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, said the entire organization sends their condolences with the family in mourning and the family of the child who was injured.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them all," the statement read in part.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs canceled Saturday night’s baseball game along all baseball activities for that day as well in the wake of the fatal incident.