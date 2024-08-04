Community mourns loss of 5-year-old La Plata boy killed after wind sends bounce house flying

A Maryland community is mourning the loss of a 5-year-old La Plata boy killed over the weekend when a moon bounce was picked up by a gust of wind, sending children into the air during a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game.

According to a Facebook post by La Plata Blue Knights Football, the young victim was Declan Hicks.

"The LaPlata Blue Knights Football and Cheerleading Organization would like to take this time to mourn the loss of #9 Declan Hicks, a member of our flag football team, who was taken far to soon as a result of Friday’s incident at Blue Crabs Stadium. We offer our sincerest condolences to his parents, family, friends, coaches and teammates," the organization wrote.

Hicks was reportedly inside of the moon bounce at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf when the gust of wind sent it up to 20 feet into the air. Multiple other children fell before the bounce house landed on the playing field, officials say.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the 5-year-old boy was first flown to a hospital where he later died.

A second child who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was also lifted to the hospital.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs canceled their games for the weekend.

The organization says it is also offering counseling and support to families, players and fans who attended the game.

According to a Facebook post from Southern Potomac Church in White Plains, there is a "town hall/debriefing meeting" scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Hicks’ grandparents attend the church, the post says.

"While we are all walking through sadness and shock, it is our desire to help aid in the healing of those who are desiring support mentally, emotionally and spiritually," the post reads. "First responders who were on scene, stadium staff, and all those affected by this tragedy are invited to join us."