Hazmat incident reported at chemical and nuclear engineering building on University of Maryland campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland officials are asking people to avoid the area around the chemical and nuclear engineering building on campus after a reported "hazmat incident."
They say public safety officials are on hand to assess the situation.
The school has not indicated whether anyone was hurt, or if there’s any threat to the public.
They say additional details will be released as they become available.