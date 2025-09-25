A hazardous material incident closed a major interstate in western Maryland on Thursday.

Images posted online by the Washington County Division of Emergency Services show at least two tractor-trailers involved in a crash that left large barrels and other debris scattered across Interstate-81.

It is unclear what was being hauled. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say an extended closure will be in place and that motorists should avoid the area or expect significant delays.

Hazardous material incident closes major western Maryland roadway (Washington County Division Of Emergency Services)