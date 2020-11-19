Have a good Chipotle order? The restaurant chain may pay you $10,000 for it

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away $10,000 to anyone who can prove their go-to order is the best.

The “Chipotle Royalty” contest was announced on Tuesday and has a short turnaround time that ends on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Competitors must upload a TikTok video explaining why their favorite order is “the best among millions of possible combinations.”

Video entries will need to be hashtagged with #ChipotleRoyalty and #contest in order to be viewed and judged. Submissions should be full entrées such as a bowl, burrito salad or taco. Snack items like chips do not count.

Three winners are going to be selected and will be awarded $10,000 in cash. Their go-to orders will also be added as official menu items on Chipotle’s app and website for a limited time.

Chipotle’s Executive Chef Chad Brauze and YouTube star David Dobrik are judging contestants on their creativity and flavor combinations. Winners will receive a comment from the two judges on Friday.

Dobrik kicked off the competition with a TikTok video of his own, which he shared with his 24 million followers. The 24-year-old was the first celebrity to have his order featured on Chipotle’s app and website last year.

His “Dobrik Burrito” was featured on National Burrito Day on April 2, 2019 and included brown rice, black beans, chicken and mild and corn salsa with cheese and guacamole on the side. The quick-service chain has since worked with celebrities and athletes big and small on limited-time menu items.

Contestants as young as 13 can enter Chipotle’s contest so long as they have a parent or guardian’s permission.

Featured orders from the winners will be shared on Chipotle’s app and website from Dec. 1 through the end of 2020.

"With more than four million possible menu item combinations, Chipotle fans are extremely passionate about their individual orders," said Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt, in a statement. "Our fans are as unique as their orders and we look forward to hearing their stories and immortalizing a few of them as Chipotle Royalty."

