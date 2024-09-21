Kamala Harris accepts CNN debate challenge, calls out Trump for October rematch

The Brief: Harris accepts CNN's debate invitation for October 23 and calls out Trump to participate. Trump's campaign remains undecided about joining a second debate after hesitating post their first face-off. This CNN debate would be similar to the June format , which Trump praised, yet he's remained non-committal for another round.



Vice President Kamala Harris accepted an invitation from CNN on Saturday to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, challenging her opponent to join her in a second showdown ahead of the November election. The move intensifies the pressure on Trump, who has been non-committal about participating in future debates.

Harris took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to announce her acceptance and directly addressed Trump: "I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me."

Why another debate matters

The first debate between the two candidates was marked by fiery exchanges, with Trump at times taking the bait set by Harris, leading to chaotic moments that left conservatives frustrated with the debate's moderators. The back-and-forth was moderated by ABC News, and the network's real-time fact-checking of Trump ignited accusations of bias from his supporters.

Despite these heated exchanges, Harris’ campaign has been pushing for more debates, particularly since Trump previously wrote on Truth Social that "there would be no third debate." The vice president's camp believes another face-off would allow her to solidify her stance on key issues and further challenge Trump's record.

Is Trump willing to debate again?

While Trump told "Fox & Friends" shortly after their first debate that he was "less inclined" to participate in another matchup, he hinted at the possibility of changing his mind last week, telling reporters that he "could be open to another debate" depending on his mood.

For now, Trump has remained silent on Harris' latest challenge. According to Axios, Fox News has also expressed interest in hosting another debate, sending letters to both campaigns.

What to expect from the second debate

Should Trump accept the invitation, the second debate would follow a format similar to the June CNN event, which he praised. That event featured 90 minutes of questioning with no studio audience, a format Harris' campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, insists should be no problem for the former president.

"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," O'Malley Dillon said in a statement, pointing out that Trump lauded CNN’s moderators and format after the June debate. "We look forward to Vice President Harris again having the opportunity in the CNN debate to show her command of the issues and why it's time to turn the page on Donald Trump and chart a new way forward for America."

As Trump weighs his options, Harris is standing firm in her request for more debates. Whether the former president will engage or sit this one out remains to be seen.

This article is based on reports from CNN, Axios, and Reuters, along with additional context from public statements made by both campaigns. These sources provide a comprehensive look at the ongoing developments around the potential second debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.