Harpers Ferry provides socially distanced summer fun from hiking to kayaking

After Memorial Day weekend got rained out this year, many people are looking to take advantage of nicer weather and relaxed COVID restrictions including at Harpers Ferry in West Virginia.

"We’ve been vaccinated, which is huge, and I feel like the numbers are getting better now," says Kelly Higgins who visited Harpers Ferry on Friday. "It’s more comfortable. We’re still careful and we still wear masks indoors and in large groups, but we feel comfortable getting out and about."

READ MORE: Fairfax County ramps up security at popular nature park

Harpers Ferry is known for great hiking and biking. The Jefferson County Tourism CEO says thousands of people came to visit over Memorial Day weekend, despite the rain, and that number is quickly rising and going back to the number of visitors they saw before the pandemic.

With the recreational aspects and charming history, she says it's a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of life.

"The beautiful part about that is with the outdoor spaces we have; nobody feels crowded," CEO of Jefferson County Tourism Annette Banks says. "We’re kind of the poster child for social distancing, I think."

READ MORE: Theme parks looking to hire more workers to return to normal operating hours

River Riders offers canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and even white water rafting activities for the whole family at Harpers Ferry. Aerial activities such as ziplining are also popular among visitors.

The sales manager for River Riders Bradley McMoran says they are gearing up for a busy summer.

"I would actually say it’s going to exceed the previous years just because everyone has been trapped inside for so long," McMoran says. "It definitely looks like people are ready to get out."

Right now, River Riders is only filling up their buses at 50% capacity and asking people to wear masks on board.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

However, if you're outside doing a fun activity, masks are not required.