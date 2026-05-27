Harbor Splash returns in 2026 with pop up swims in Baltimore’s harbor

Baltimore’s harbor in Fells Point will host this year’s Harbor Splash as groups of swimmers take the plunge in a series of pop‑up events.

Rather than a single gathering, this year’s Harbor Splash will take place May 31 as multiple pop‑up swims at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point. Each session will allow a limited number of participants to swim in the harbor under controlled conditions. Events run from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration costs $25 and supports the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

The says it has spent more than a decade working toward a swimmable, fishable harbor. The group says it has partnered with nonprofits, educational institutions, government officials, business leaders and volunteers to clean the water and reach a point where swimming is possible.

The pop‑up swims are weather‑dependent and require advance registration. Organizers will announce each session during the week of the event.