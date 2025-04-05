LIVE: 'Hands Off!' rally in Washington, D.C.

Protesters are gathering in Washington, D.C. Saturday as part of a series of anti-Trump demonstrations.

What we know:

The organization, Hands Off!, has planned over 1,000 events nationwide for its National Day of Action.

According to the organization's website, this is a day to help spread their message to the world that they do not consent to what they call "the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies."

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them," the Hands Off! website reads. "On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!"

The march is endorsed by over 300 organizations, including co-sponsors Palestinian Youth Movement and The People's Forum.