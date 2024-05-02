WATCH: Handcuffed suspect slips away from DC police officer, runs into Metro station

Video being circulated on social media shows a D.C. police officer chasing a handcuffed suspect running into a Metro station in Southeast.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on April 30.



A police report states that the suspect was being detained after allegedly stealing $20 out of the cash register at Sala Thai restaurant in the 1900 block of C Street, SE.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he found the suspect being held by an employee of the business and a patron.

The officer handcuffed the suspect but he broke away and fled into the Stadium-Armory Metro station.

The suspect was recaptured and police found that he had an outstanding warrant for robbery from the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Maleek Geeter, 35, was arrested and charged with theft and being a fugitive from justice. He was transported to the First District for processing.