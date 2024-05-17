Hallmark launching first-ever immersive Christmas experience: Here's where

article

Hallmark’s famed Christmas spirit is coming to life this year.

The company known for greeting cards and Christmas movies will celebrate the season with an immersive Christmas Experience that opens Thanksgiving weekend.

The experience – free and open every weekend from Nov. 29 - Dec. 23 – will include a Christmas market, food and drink, ice skating, tree lightings, a gift-wrapping station and more.

Where is the Hallmark Christmas Experience?

The Hallmark Christmas Experience will take place at the Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, outside of Hallmark’s headquarters. Hallmark said the event is meant to "bring all the charm of a Hallmark movie town square to life, inviting guests to be merry, make memories, and find magic together."

In addition to free activities, attendees can also purchase tickets for other attractions, including photo opportunities with Hallmark movie stars, Hallmark artist workshops, "elevated" dining and breakfast with Santa, among other things.

"Creating ways to help people celebrate and connect is at the very core of our brand DNA at Hallmark, especially during the holiday season," Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s SVP, Brand Development, said in a news release. "We are so excited to bring this uniquely Hallmark experience to life, and can’t wait to watch people find joy and make memories together."

Hallmark Christmas Experience lineup

Here’s the Hallmark talent lineup for the ticketed events, according to Hallmark:

Weekend One, November 29-December 1 – Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Warren Christie, Tyler Hynes, Kristoffer Polaha, Jessy Schram, and Ashley Williams

Weekend Two, December 6-8 – Benjamin Ayres, B.J. Britt, John Brotherton, Paul Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Heather Hemmens, Ginna Claire Mason, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker

Weekend Three, December 13-15 – Pascale Hutton, Erin Krakow, Viv Leacock, Chyler Leigh, Crystal Lowe, Andie MacDowell, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Brendan Penny, and Kavan Smith

Weekend Four, December 20-23 – Rachel Boston, Brooke D’Orsay, Brennan Elliot, Aimee Garcia, Niall Matter, Barbara Niven, and Victor Webster