Half of Virginia coronavirus infections are among people under 50, Gov says

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam noted that half of the state’s nearly 3,000 novel coronavirus cases were identified among people under the age of 50 Monday afternoon – a reminder that the disease impacts young and old alike.

Despite rising numbers and predictions that the pandemic’s impact on the United States has not yet peaked, the governor applauded Virginia’s residents for adhering more to social distancing guidelines over the past week.

During the briefing, the Governor announced that Virginia now has 2,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the virus has been blamed for 54 deaths.

In the wake of new CDC guidelines encouraging people to wear surgical masks to curb the spread, the Governor displayed a mask made by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

He stressed, however, that such equipment is no substitute for social distancing.

Northam reinforced the message that social distancing and frequent handwashing were the best defenses against the virus, which has ripped through the greater D.C. region and beyond.

The Governor also struck a positive note when he said the state would soon be receiving a large shipment of much needed hand sanitizer and old HIN1 masks.

