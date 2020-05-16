Hagerstown Premium Outlets to reopen Saturday, hand out masks to shoppers

article

Hagerstown Premium Outlets is the latest retail to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

The shopping center at 495 Premium Outlet Blvd. is reopening Saturday, nearly two months after shutting down over the global pandemic.

The outlets' owner, Simon Property Group, says masks and sanitizing wipes -- as well as temperature checks -- will be available to protect shoppers.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Lara Howlett, General Manager at Hagerstown Premium Outlets.

The shopping center says it provides more than 1,000 jobs and contributes $7.2 million a year in sales and property taxes.

