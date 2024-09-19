H Street Festival, Race The District, and more things to do in DC

There are plenty of activities taking place in D.C. this weekend, from H Street Festival to Race The District. Here's your weekend guide for things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Union Market District is revving up for an eventful weekend with a variety of entertainment and activities. This three-day event is kicking off Friday, September 20, 2024 11:00am – 9:00pm and wrapping on Sunday.

The 19th H Street Festival is returning to D.C. this weekend on the H Street Northeast Corridor. The annual H Street Festival spans 12 blocks with a number of activities and live music. The festival is Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 7 p.m.

The DC Half will be making strides on Sunday, September 15. This celebration of the District’s running community and culture is being presented by the local run shop, Pacers Running.

This five-time Tony Award-nominated production weaves funny moments together while also celebrating our similarities'. The play will be in theater at the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage until Sunday, October 13.

Who is truly the real HU? Howard and Hampton University will be settling the debate this Saturday, September 21 at Audi Field for the Battle of the Real HU.

This Block Party will be celebrating the 5th anniversary of the grand opening of REACH, hosted by Miss H.E.R. The event will feature food trucks; music from 9th Wonder, Rich Medina, and Jahsonic; and fun for the whole family with our very own Joe Clair.