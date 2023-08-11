H street armed robbery leaves victim suffering gunshot injuries
WASHINGTON - Authorities continue to search for a suspect and vehicle involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery in Northeast.
Metropolitan Police Department say Wednesday night around 8:10 p.m. the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim in the 700 block of H Street. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
via Metropolitan Police Department
Authorities describe the suspect’s vehicle, as a 1999 Ford Taurus Station Wagon last seen displaying D.C. handicap tags HP21612. The license plate was captured nearby on surveillance cameras.
Featured