Expand / Collapse search

H street armed robbery leaves victim suffering gunshot injuries

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities continue to search for a suspect and vehicle involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery in Northeast

Metropolitan Police Department say Wednesday night around 8:10 p.m. the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim in the 700 block of H Street. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

via Metropolitan Police Department 

Authorities describe the suspect’s vehicle, as a 1999 Ford Taurus Station Wagon last seen displaying D.C. handicap tags HP21612. The license plate was captured nearby on surveillance cameras.

Featured

Wrap-up the summer with back-to-school events across the DMV
article

Wrap-up the summer with back-to-school events across the DMV

The start of the new school is right around the corner, here are some events to help you get ready and snag some free school supplies.