GWU to begin spring semester virtually, moves up COVID-19 booster deadline

The George Washington University will begin the spring semester virtually in addition to requiring all returning community members to get a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 10.

According to a letter sent out by school officials, GWU projects that full in-person operations will resume on January 18, following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The university, including libraries and laboratories, will reopen after winter break on January 3.

The deadline for all returning community members to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot has been moved up to Jan. 10 from Feb. 1. The booster is required for campus access.

"These decisions were made with our foremost priority of safety in mind and were based on the unprecedented rapid rise in cases and the unknown information about the severity of the Omicron variant," the letter reads. "We believe that our vaccine and booster mandate, indoor mask requirement and routine COVID-19 testing and contact tracing programs will help our community stay healthy and protected."

The announcement comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that many indoor venues in the District, including restaurants, bars and nightclubs, would soon require proof of vaccination.

Last week, GWU officials announced all in-person social gatherings and events had been canceled, and moved exams scheduled for Friday and through the end of the semester were held virtually.