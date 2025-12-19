Gunston Middle School delayed 2 hours due to power outage

Expand / Collapse search

Published  December 19, 2025 7:28am EST
Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. - Gunston Middle School in Arlington County will open two hours late on Friday, December 19, due to a power outage in the area. 

What we know:

Officials say Dominion Power is working on the outage and estimates that power will be restored in two to four hours. 

The delay is for students and faculty – custodial, maintenance and food staff workers are expected to report to work at their regularly scheduled time. 

Per Dominion Power's outage map, the outage is due to a damaged power line, and is affecting just three customers. 

