Gunman shot, killed by officer in Alexandria condominium complex stairwell: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say an armed person was shot and killed by an officer Monday night in Alexandria.
The shooting happened around 10:46 p.m. Monday at a condominium complex in the 5100 block of Maris Avenue.
Alexandria Police Department officials say an officer encountered an armed individual in a stairwell at the complex, leading to the officer-involved shooting. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
The regional Critical Incident Response Team is conducting the investigation.
No other injuries have been reported.
This investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as it progresses.