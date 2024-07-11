Gunman remains at large after 2 men shot in Fort Washington neighborhood: police

Prince George’s County Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on what was supposed to be a quiet night in a Fort Washington community.

Police say a call came in around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting on the 1300 block of Potomac Heights Drive.

Two men were found shot and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are both in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators are now searching for the suspect who opened fire near the community's pool in a residential neighborhood Wednesday night.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

People who live on the block told FOX 5 they heard several shots fired, then sirens.

Police arrived with long guns and tactical gear and searched near townhomes and behind the houses, in the shrubs, bushes and trees, looking for the suspect. But the search came up empty.

Many neighbors told FOX 5 they didn't want to speak on camera, saying the shooting left them feeling shaken and afraid — and it's only made worse as they know the gunman is still out there.



Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Police immediately.