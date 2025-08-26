Gunman on the loose after shooting sends four school into lockdown on first day

The Brief Two men were shot Tuesday morning near Seneca Valley High School in Germantown; both are expected to survive. The gunman remains at large; four nearby schools went into lockdown on the first day of classes. Parents expressed both concern and gratitude for how quickly the school system responded to keep students safe.



The search is on for a shooter in Montgomery County after two people were shot, sending four schools into lockdown on the first day back for Montgomery County students.

What we know:

Two people were shot Tuesday morning at the Hamptons Apartments near Seneca Valley High School.

The call came in just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Neighbors say they heard several shots fired.

Montgomery County Police say two adult male victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman is still on the loose, according to officials.

As a precaution, Montgomery County Public Schools went into lockdown at nearby Seneca Valley High, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Lake Seneca Elementary and Germantown Elementary for about an hour. It's the first day of school for MCPS.

What they're saying:

"I’m thankful that the kids went to school today. I’m sorry to the families that have to deal with this grief, but I’m so thankful that the kids went to school today," said one mother to FOX 5 DC.

Some parents at school pickup across the street from the incident at Seneca Valley High say they weren’t even aware the building went into lockdown. Others told FOX 5 DC it’s just sad kids have to deal with this at all — but they’re happy with how the school system handled it.

"At least they’re keeping the community safe. It’s scary to hear coming from a school and you want to know what happened, but they’re doing their job. They’re doing a good job," said a mother to FOX 5 DC.