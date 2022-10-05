Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center

A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows.

Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street.

FOX 5 spoke with a person who was inside the building when the shots were fired who said the youth team was practicing indoors because of the rain.

Police say no injuries were reported and that the unlawful discharge of a firearm and destruction of property are still being investigated.