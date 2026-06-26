Guitar smashes Leesburg police officer's windshield; police search for suspect

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The Brief A guitar was thrown into the windshield of a Leesburg Police officer's cruiser. The officer was responding to a call downtown when the guitar was tossed. No suspects have been arrested.



Leesburg Police are investigating after a guitar smashed through an officer's windshield on Friday.

What we know:

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday in downtown Leesburg.

According to the department, the officer was responding to a call, driving down South King Street, when the guitar crashed into the windshield.

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The department shared a photo of the windshield on social media after the crash. The photo shows a hole in the passenger's side with a large network of cracks spreading out from the impact.

The officer was not injured.

What they're saying:

"Throwing an object at a moving vehicle, particularly one occupied by a police officer responding to a call for service, creates an extreme risk of serious injury or death," the department wrote on X. "Had the guitar struck the officer directly or caused the officer to lose control of the vehicle, the outcome could have been tragic for the officer, other motorists, pedestrians, or members of the community."

What we don't know:

Leesburg Police are investigating to find out who threw the guitar at the patrol car, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 703-771-4500.