Suspects rob Bethesda Nike store, flee with arms full of stolen merchandise

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shoplifting report after a large group of suspects entered the Nike store and fled the scene with unpaid merchandise.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bethesda Row Nike robbery

Police responded to the Nike store in the 7100 block of Arlington Rd. in Bethesda for the report of a shoplifting on Friday, December 8, around 4:26 p.m. According to police, three suspects entered the store, stole merchandise, and left the scene.

Police arrived at the same Nike store just a few days later, on Monday, December 11, around 4:40 p.m., for another report of shoplifting. According to police, a large group of suspects entered the store, stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, and left the scene.

In a recent photo of the event, the suspects can be seen wearing masks and one smirking as they bolt from the scene with arms full of merchandise.

This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.