Groom’s wedding-day speech to stepdaughter leaves everyone in tears

A groom brought an entire crowd to tears with his vows – though not the ones intended for his bride.

Jimmy Gisondi prepared his vows to read to his now-wife Kelsea at their Pennsylvania wedding on Nov. 2. However, once he was done, he read vows to his new stepdaughter, Olivia, leaving the 9-year-old – and the rest of the wedding attendees – in tears.

"Olivia, from this day forward, I promise to remind you every day how truly loved you are. I promise to teach, guide, respect you for the rest of our days. I promise to never treat anything less than my own child. I'm very happy to say that you’re my daughter. From this day forward, you will truly be my daughter and the other love of my life. I love you, Olivia,” Jimmy read.

Andy Lydick from Abigail Gingerale Photography, who shot the wedding, described the “amazing moment” as “absolutely adorable.”

In a video of the moment, Olivia can be seen crying as Kelsea, Jimmy and the girl all embrace in an emotional group hug.

The moment, which was shared on the photography Facebook page, drew nearly 2,000 reactions. Many said they'd gotten misty, too.

“That’s so touching my heart. Love it!” one person wrote.

“These are beautiful! Brought tears to my eyes,” another commented.

“I cried just looking at the pictures,” part of another comment read.

Even the couple, who have known each other since preschool, but did not start dating until Christmas 2017, could not handle reliving the special moment without getting choked up.

“Omg I’m crying all over again! I can’t handle it!!” Kelsea commented on the Facebook photos.

