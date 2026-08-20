Warren County Supervisor charged with assault following altercation after data center hearing

The Brief Warren County Supervisor Hugh Henry is facing charges in connection with an altercation after a public hearing. Henry was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Henry appeared in court and was released ahead of a scheduled October 21 hearing.



A Virginia elected official is facing criminal charges after an argument that turned physical followed a public hearing, marking the latest escalation in debates over data centers.

What we know:

Warren County Supervisor Hugh Henry was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery following the incident after a Tuesday board meeting.

The confrontation began inside the meeting room when Henry used his allotted comment time to address resident Jay Newell, a critic of Henry, regarding the county’s data center issue.

Henry said he was unsure what he had done to Newell and read a social media post that he claimed called him a liar and contained profanity.

"I see Mr. Jay Newell is here," Henry said during the meeting. "I won't get into a discussion with him here, but he did put a thing out 'you're a lying piece of shi–' a while ago and then another thing on Front Royal Uncensored 'I would just like to say F-K-U to all the magistrates who work in our county.'"

Henry then challenged Newell to meet him outside, saying, "I'm not sure what I've done to Mr. Newell, but Mr. Newell, I've got a white GMC truck out there with a limited flat bed on it and if you'd like to explain it to me after the meeting out in the parking lot I'd be glad to meet you there," Henry said. "Thank you, that's all I have."

Witnesses react

What they're saying:

Witnesses reported that the situation deteriorated in the parking lot after the meeting adjourned. Multiple bystanders told FOX 5 that they saw Henry push Newell to the ground before sheriff’s deputies quickly stepped in to separate the two men.

"I honestly could not believe that that happened. It was shocking, disappointing, and when I saw them walking over I thought to grab my phone but thought there's no way anything's going to happen," said Amber Martin, who witnessed the altercation.

Martin added, "I think at this point, even if people say things 'mean' on Facebook, we have to hold our elected officials to higher standards and they should be able to control themselves."

Other witnesses noted that onlookers were stunned as the scene unfolded.

"Witnesses who were standing there were all in shock, and we moved towards the situation to see if everything was okay," said Sara Kerns.

She noted that while opinions and unkind comments about leadership occur, "part of them being a leader is being able to execute self-discipline."

What's next:

FOX 5 attempted to reach both Supervisor Henry and Newell for comment regarding the altercation, but neither responded.

Following the incident, the Warren County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for misdemeanor assault and battery against Henry. He appeared in person, was released, and is scheduled to appear in court on October 21.