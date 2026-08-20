What is khat? The stimulant behind an 847-pound Maryland airport seizure

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The Brief Khat is a stimulant plant whose leaves are commonly chewed for their effects. It contains controlled substances under U.S. law. The plant is in the spotlight after a major seizure at a Maryland airport.



A recent investigation involving 847 pounds of alleged illegal khat at a Maryland airport has put attention on a plant that has a long cultural history in parts of East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula — but is controlled under U.S. law.

What is khat?

Dig deeper:

Khat, also known as qat, is a flowering evergreen shrub native to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Its leaves are commonly chewed for their stimulant-like effects. Fresh khat contains cathinone, while cathine is another active ingredient found in the plant, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

A PubMed-indexed study describes khat as a plant whose leaves have been chewed for centuries in eastern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Users may feel more alert and talkative, and it can suppress appetite.

Why is khat illegal in the United States?

What we know:

Khat itself is a plant, but its active ingredients are controlled substances under federal law.

Cathinone — the primary stimulant in fresh khat — is a Schedule I controlled substance. Cathine is a Schedule IV controlled substance, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal authorities treat khat containing cathinone as Schedule I plant material. When only cathine is detected, the material is treated as Schedule IV, the Justice Department says.

What are khat’s effects?

Khat has stimulant effects similar to amphetamines, according to the medical study.

It can raise a person’s heart rate and blood pressure. Long-term or heavy use has been associated with insomnia, loss of appetite, stomach problems, depression, liver damage and heart complications.

The DEA also lists hyperactivity, paranoia, hallucinations and sleep problems among possible effects.

CBP officers initially discovered what appeared to be a large quantity of tea leaves before testing identified the material as khat, authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Why is khat in the news?

The backstory:

The explainer follows an investigation in which authorities seized 847 pounds of alleged illegal khat at a Maryland airport and arrested two New York men, according to FOX 5 DC reporting.