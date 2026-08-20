12-year-old claims deadly shooting of friend in Northeast DC was an accident

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The Brief A 12-year-old is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old in Northeast D.C. During a court appearance, the 12-year-old claimed the shooting was an accident. According to the suspect, the shooting occurred in his family's home as he was showing off his brother's gun.



A 12-year-old boy appeared in D.C. court Thursday to face charges in the deadly shooting of his friend, 13-year-old Ahmad Mims.

What we know:

The boy broke down during court proceedings as his mother watched through a video link from outside the courthouse. He was charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter while armed, along with additional gun offenses.

The shooting occurred on July 11 in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, according to police.

READ MORE | 12-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Northeast DC

According to the suspect, the shooting was accidental. It happened as he was showing off and playing with his older brother’s gun in his family’s living room.

After the shots were fired, the 12-year-old said he panicked and dragged Mims’ body out of the home and onto the sidewalk.

Family goes to police

Three days after the shooting, the 12-year-old and his family went to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

According to police, the family shared three different versions of the events before settling on the third account, saying that the shooting was an accident. Authorities indicated they believe the third account and the child claims it is the truth.

Mims was shot shortly after he was seen on a Ring camera leaving his home. He was seen looking into the camera alongside two other young people who were waiting outside.

Mims' grandmother, Monica Mims, remembered him as a "sweet little boy" who loved being outside and playing with friends.

"I’m just shocked and hurt that this even happened to him," she said. "He is such a sweet little boy. He loved going outside. He loved playing with his friends. He’s very giving. He’s just a real good boy. He’s not out to be out there in trouble."

What's next:

D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Eric Glover ruled that the 12-year-old poses a safety risk to the community and ordered him to be detained at D.C.'s Youth Services Center and undergo a mental health evaluation until his next court hearing next week.