Greenville teen remotely learning killed when vehicle crashes into house

A North Texas teenager was reportedly at home learning virtually when she was killed when a vehicle crashed into her room.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at a Greenville home in Hunt County, reported the Greenville Herald Banner.

Greenville ISD identified the student as 17-year-old Aramis Mora, who attended the district her entire life. The district said she was attending a virtual class from home at the time of the crash.

“She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student and talented artist,” the district said in a statement.

Counselors were made available on campus.

A candlelight vigil for Aramis is planned for Thursday at the family’s home.

It's not clear if anyone will face any charges.