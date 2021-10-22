Green, Yellow Line running on single rail only due to fire department activity at Gallery Place

Metro trains on the Green and Yellow Lines in D.C. are currently running on single rail only between Mt. Vernon Square and L'Enfant Plaza after reports of a train smoking on the tracks caused the fire department to respond at Gallery Place.

The scene is now clear and DC Fire says they found no evidence of smoke or a fire, but they are investigating a brake issue.

ROCC received a report of a disabled train with a potential brake issue at around 2:15 p.m. approximately 100 feet from the Gallery Place platform with smoke possibly observed.

The incident train was a 3000-series train with approximately 100 customers aboard.

MTPD and DC Fire & EMS are on the scene evacuating customers to the platform.

FOX 5 spoke to people who were on the train. One woman says passengers started running to the car she was on after smelling and seeing smoke in their own car.

Another man tells FOX 5 they waited for 20 to 30 minutes to receive any information at all.

Officials say they received reports that some juveniles attempted to self-evacuate before emergency personnel arrived. There are no current reports of injuries.

This comes after 60% of WMATA's fleet was taken off the tracks Sunday night due to safety concerns.

Shuttle buses have been requested.