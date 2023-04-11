'Green Book' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. cause of death confirmed as fentanyl, cocaine overdose

article

"Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s cause of death has been revealed.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the actor died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine. The death was ruled as an accident.

In December 2022, Vallelonga was confirmed to have died in a statement from his rep.

"I’m very sad to confirm Frank's death," they said at the time. "It’s a terrible tragedy. He was an incredible guy and a great actor."

Vallelonga's body was found in front of 1243 Oak Point Avenue, within the confines of the 41st Precinct.

"The male had no obvious signs of trauma observed," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene."

NYPD arrested a 35-year-old male name Steven Smith. He has been charged with concealment of a human corpse in relation to Vallelonga's death. Video surveillance allegedly showed Smith dumping the actor's body from a vehicle in the Bronx, a police spokesperson told the New York Post.

"That dude was dead already," Smith told the police, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the NY Daily News. "He overdosed. I didn’t have anything to do with that."

Vallelonga was the son of Frank Vallelonga Sr., a Copacabana bouncer known as "Tony Lip." Vallelonga Jr. starred in the film "Green Book," which followed his father's journey as the bodyguard of African American pianist Don Shirley through the segregated South.

Vallelonga Sr. was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the 2018 film while Vallelonga Jr. portrayed his uncle, Rudy Vallelonga.

"Green Book" won the Oscar for best picture at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Vallelonga was 60 and is survived by his wife Angela and son Frank, as well as his brother, filmmaker Nick Vallelonga.

