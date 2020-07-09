Great Frederick Fair canceled amid virus

An annual fair in Maryland has been canceled due to virus safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for the 158th Annual Great Frederick Fair said in a news release Wednesday the fair will not be held this September in Frederick.

The release says the decision comes after the fair’s board determined following virus safety guidelines would result in eliminating some of the fair’s traditions.

All events scheduled for this year’s fair have been postponed for 2021.

The release says people can get refunds for their tickets or carry it over to next year.

