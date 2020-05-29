‘Happy hour’ resumes with limitations in Frederick during Maryland’s phase one reopening 

Many people in Frederick, Maryland, were ready to start their weekend with some drinking and eating at bars and restaurants that can offer outdoor service.

Frederick County began a modified phase one reopening two weeks ago relaxing some restrictions on small retail businesses.

On Friday, it went a bit further by allowing outdoor dining that Governor Larry Hogan gave the green light to.

The state’s breweries and wineries will be dusting off patios, decks and picnic tables and welcoming back guests once again.

“Originally we were going to do first come first serve but as soon as we announced that we will be opening our patio at 5pm we got calls, emails, Instagram, and Facebook requests so we switched to reservations, explained Lindsey Hamilton, with Idiom Brewing Co.

Customers should expect strict guidelines though.

People won’t be able to hang out like they used to which means there’s a 90-minute time limit per table as you sip your beer.

Indoor space including the tasting room will be closed and outdoor patios and deck areas will have a small number of tables set at six feet apart.

“We will have somebody out here monitoring the patio making sure that everyone is doing safe practices if they are talking to each other,” said Hamilton.

Staff will have their daily temperature checked before the start of their shift.

They’ll also wear their protective gear and are asking customers to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

“I don’t think things are going to go back to normal,” said Erika Moyer who lives in Frederick and shopped to be on a walk with her family near the brewery.

“I think this is going to be the new standard for a lot of businesses around the area.”

Nonessential businesses like hair salons and barbershops will have to stay at 50 percent occupancy but anyone looking to get their nails done will have to wait a bit longer for nail salons to begin providing service again.

As far as what’s next for the city during the reopening, officials are looking at options on how to make sure their residents can go about their lives safely during this time.

“We are looking at adding tables in parking lanes or adding pedestrians in parking lanes and we have even talked about closing streets completely,” said, director of economic development Richard Griffin.

Griffin said that more 1,400 people have responded to an online survey with suggestions. That survey can be accessed here and is open until Saturday afternoon.

