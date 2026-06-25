Great American State Fair: Street closures, parking restrictions and what to know

The 16‑day Great American State Fair, marking the nation’s 1776 founding with themed days celebrating the military, health initiatives, patriotism and Independence Day, began Wednesday as the country starts its celebrations.

READ MORE: Trump headlining Great American State Fair kickoff celebration on National Mall

Running from June 25 through July 10, the fair spans the National Mall from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument and features a 110‑foot Ferris wheel, the refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, hands‑on activations, live music and state and territory experiences.

Officials say the event will bring a series of street closures and parking restrictions.

The following streets were previously closed for the buildout of the Great American State Fair and will remain closed after the Fair concludes on Friday, July 10, 2026, to allow for event demobilization. The organizers have been in communication with all entities requiring access to these streets during this period.

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

From Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Sunday, July 11, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

From Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Sunday, July 11, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrian traffic may move north and south but will be required to undergo security screening. Members of the public who wish to travel from one side of the National Mall to the other without entering the security perimeter should use 3rd Street or 14th Street.

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, through Friday, July 10, 2026, the following streets may be closed intermittently for public safety:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

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