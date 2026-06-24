Trump headlining Great American State Fair kick-off celebration on National Mall

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The Brief President Donald Trump will headline an opening ceremony on the National Mall on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Running from June 25 through July 10, the Great American State Fair will stretch from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The event has faced scrutiny for its political undertones, leading to high-profile dropouts from scheduled performers.



President Donald Trump will take the stage on the National Mall on Wednesday night, launching a multi-day celebration of America’s 250th birthday in the nation's capital.

What we know:

The Great American State Fair will kick off with military flyovers, ceremonial presentations and musical performances during an opening ceremony at 7 p.m.

Trump will headline the event, which will also feature "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," Armed Forces choirs, Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio.

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The event is scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10, spanning from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

The 16-day fair will feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, hands-on activations, live music and experiences from each state and territory.

Admission is free, but event organizers say advance registration is encouraged.

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Dig deeper:

Several musical artists who were slated to perform throughout the event have dropped out, criticizing it as partisan. Vanilla Ice is among the few performers still expected to take the stage, according to FOX News Digital.