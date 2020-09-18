Gray skies, lingering showers in parts of DMV early Friday; sunshine later

Once again we’re waking up to gray skies and the last of Sally’s showers lingering across parts of the DMV.

As the day goes on, we expect to see the clouds break for at least partial sunshine as a cold front arrives chasing the last of the showers out to sea.

It will also become noticeably breezy as drier and cooler air moves in, dropping temperatures from the mid 70s into the 40s by late night.

Then it’s on to a perfectly splendid, crisp and dry Fall weekend featuring abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.

Fall “officially” begins on Tuesday but we get an awesome preview of the best of the season starting Saturday and continuing into early next week.

