Grandson arrested, charged in 2021 death of elderly grandmother in Anne Arundel County

Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder after the death of his elderly grandmother last year in Anne Arundel County.

Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton on December 16, 2021 by 78-year-old Betty Ann Esposito who said she needed help and had suffered a head injury after an alleged family dispute.

When they arrived, police say the woman’s grandson, 33-year-old Michael Esposito, confronted officers and paramedics and was placed into custody after allegedly pushing an officer.

Paramedics say Betty Ann Esposito had become unconscious and was transported to a nearby trauma center. She died from her injuries on December 20 after never regaining consciousness.

After an investigation, Michael Esposito was indicted and charged with second degree murder, vulnerable adult abuse, and abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult/family member.

He was taken into custody on August 27 and is being held without bond pending trial.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-222-4700.