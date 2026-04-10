Grandmother speaks out after young boy, friend hit by man on dirt bike in DC

The Brief Two 10-year-old boys riding a scooter were hit by a dirt bike driver in D.C. One suffered only minor injuries but the other had to be hospitalized and faces months of recovery. His grandmother is speaking out, pleading for the suspect to come forward.



A grandmother is speaking out after a man on a dirt bike hit her grandson and sped off, leaving the 10-year-old boy with serious injuries.

D.C. police are hoping surveillance video helps identify the suspect. Now, that grandmother is pleading for the suspect to turn himself in to police.

What happened :

D.C. police are searching for the driver of the dirt bike that hit two children and fled the scene just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Officers responded to the intersection of 14th Street and Chapin Street, Northwest, for the report of a crash.

When they arrived, police found the two boys, both injured by the dirt bike rider as they rode an e-bike in the bike lane.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took one of the children, who was unconscious, to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The second injured child was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police say the dirt bike operator lifted the bike onto its back wheel just before the collision, and then the driver fled the scene, continuing northbound on 14th Street with a large group of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Hoping for justice:

The grandmother of one of the boys who was hit is outraged over the teens illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets of D.C.

She says her grandson, 10-year-old Johari Alford and his friend were at a birthday party when they decided to go outside and ride scooters.

That’s when police say the guy crashed into them.

Surveillance video shows a large group illegally riding on the ATVs and dirt bikes.

Officers responded to the scene, finding Johari suffering with serious injuries to his head, spinal cord, arm, and face.

When asked about his condition, Johari’s grandmother, Karyn Alford, said he doesn’t understand what’s going on.

"He's asking questions. He's wondering why this is happening to him.

What do you say to the man who hit Johari and his friend and kept on going?

I want to say you need to have a heart. You need to know that you rolled over my grandson like he was a piece of trash and didn't care you were out there acting like hooligans in the middle of the street where people pay taxes, and my grandson was affected. So you need to turn yourself in," Karyn Alford said.

Johari’s friend was left with minor injuries and is expected to be ok, but it will take Johari several months to fully recover.

What you can do:

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment.