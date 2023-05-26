Grandmother grieves over Wheaton Metro shooting victim

A grieving grandmother is speaking out for the first time about her grandson being killed at the Wheaton Metro Station.

Sharon Simpson says she's devastated. She told FOX 5 she's thankful that Montgomery County police have caught the teen suspected of killing her grandson. But she's still looking for answers as to why he was shot that day on the train platform.

Tenneson Leslie Vaughn, Jr. was at the Wheaton Metro Station last Thursday with a group of friends when police said a fight broke out between them and another group on an escalator and continued onto the metro train platform.

That’s when police say 16-year-old Magruder High School student Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds, from Gaithersburg, pulled the trigger, killing Vaughn Jr., and shutting down the Metro station.

Related article

Vaughn, Jr.’s grandmother told FOX 5 that her grandson was going to graduate from Roosevelt High School in a couple of weeks, and he planned on going to trade school to become a carpenter.

"I am so heartbroken," Simpson said. "I don’t know, I’m just saying to myself that this is a nightmare because he is my only grandson. And I am depending on him, when I get older, to be my side, to support me, and they took him away from me."

Simpson said she has no idea why Vaughn, Jr. was shot.

Related article

Police have not revealed a motive, but they did arrest Simmonds on Wednesday.

He made his first appearance in court Thursday where he is being charged as an adult.

Simmonds next court date is scheduled for June 2, and he is currently being held without bond.