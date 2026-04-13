Grand jury indicts cornhole player, quadruple amputee in Maryland murder case

The Brief Dayton Webber has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Bradrick Wells in La Plata. Prosecutors say Webber shot Wells during an argument in a car and later fled before the victim’s body was discovered. Officials say the high-profile case could lead to a lengthy jury selection process as they work to ensure a fair trial.



Dayton Webber, the professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee accused in a deadly shooting, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on first-degree murder charges.

What we know:

Webber is accused of fatally shooting 27‑year‑old Bradrick Michael Wells in La Plata on March 22.

Webber picked up two witnesses from work in a vehicle, with Bradrick Wells already in the front passenger seat, according to charging documents. The documents state that, while driving, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells.

Two witnesses told police that Webber pulled out a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head during the argument. Webber then pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to remove Wells from the car, which they refused.

The two witnesses exited the vehicle and flagged down a police officer, the documents state, while Webber drove off with Wells still inside the car. A resident in Charlotte Hall discovered Wells’ body on the side of the road and contacted police.

Police say that Webber’s vehicle was later located in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Webber was found at a hospital seeking treatment. Webber was extradited from Albemarle County Detention Center last month and bough to Charles County, Maryland.

What they're saying:

"At the end of the day, we're dealing with a homicide. Someone lost their life. And from that base perspective, our job is to make sure that we put the case together, we prepare the case and be ready for trial," said Karen Piper Mitchell, Deputy State's Attorney for Charles County.

What's next:

Mitchell said the attention the case has received could mean a longer jury selection process.

"It may be a more lengthy jury selection because you have to make sure that people can be fair and impartial based on what they're going to hear in the courtroom, not based on what it is they may have seen in whatever news report or Internet or everything, so you take the time making sure that you do select a fair and impartial jury," said Mitchell.

Dig deeper:

Webber lost all four limbs as an infant due to a severe bacterial infection, according to previous reports.

He gained recognition over the years for competing in sports and other activities despite his disability.

Webber has shared videos on YouTube showing himself participating in outdoor and recreational activities, including hunting and shooting firearms.

Some videos show him climbing elevated hunting stands with a rifle and firing a muzzleloader, based on clips posted to social media platforms.

In one video, captioned "No Hands No Feet vs 15 foot Ladder Stand!!!! #nolimits #mossyoak #hunting #inspiration #motivation," he is seen climbing a hunting stand with a rifle on his back.

Another video, captioned "No Hands No Feet Shooting .54 cal Caplock Muzzleloader!!!!!! #nolimits #TheWorldWontWait #gun," shows him firing a muzzleloader.