Graffiti near Annapolis playground contained racial and homophobic slurs, obscene drawings: police

Authorities in Annapolis say graffiti discovered near a playground over the weekend contained racial and homophobic slurs, as well as obscene drawings and offensive language.

The graffiti was discovered Sunday, October 1 near Greenbriar Lane and Pilot House Drive. A witness said nine areas of the community had been defaced including the area near the community’s playground and along Bywater Road near the entrance to the neighborhood.

They witness told investigators they believed that the destruction of property most likely occurred on September 30 after 10 p.m.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.